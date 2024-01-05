Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest man, title snatched by...

Headlines

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

SC notice to Centre, UP on pleas challenging notification on ban on halal certification

Centre orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest man, title snatched by...

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani on the rich list. His net worth rose by $7.6 billion

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group of companies overtakes Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman to become India's richest man, as per Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. 

Adani's wealth has risen to the top 12 globally, although Ambani is only one spot lower at number 13. Compared to last year, both have risen in rank. The fortune of Gautam Adani increased significantly. Then he snatched Mukesh Ambani's Asia's richest man title. 

Adani's net worth increased by 13.3 billion dollars (about Rs 11,07,42,84,90,000) of which, just on Thursday, his wealth rose by $7.67 billion. Adani's overall net worth rose to $97.6 billion following this while Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $97.2 Billion. 

This good news came after the Supreme Court's verdict was in favour of Adani in the Adani vs Hindenburg controversy. The Adani Group's stock fell precipitously last year following the release of the Hindenburg report.

However, since the Supreme Court's ruling in this case, shares of practically every company in the group have increased significantly. In 2023, Gautam Adani emerged as the biggest loser. Nevertheless, he emerged as the biggest gainer at the start of this year. 

The main source of Gautam Adani's fortune is his ownership of six publicly traded businesses connected to the conglomerate he founded, the Adani Group.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Netizens react after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput being ignored by Varun, Shahid, Katrina, Salman, Alia

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

Baby elephant finds peaceful nap in mother's embrace after rescue, viral pic melts hearts

'Situation in country is...': NCP chief Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of promoting 'Hindutva fascism' ahead of LS polls

List of gazetted, public holidays in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE