Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees just four months after 11,000 job cuts (file photo)

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms has announced that it would cut 10,000 more jobs. This comes just four months after it let go of 11,000 employees. Meta is now the first big tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

"We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

Zuckerberg added, "This will be tough and there’s no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success."

