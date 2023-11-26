Meet world's youngest billionaire with Rs 33,000 crore net worth, whose grandfather was vegetable peddlar

Forbes has published their list of billionaires, and the only person on it to garner widespread media attention was Clemente Del Vecchio, a 19-year-old with a $4 billion net worth.

Entrepreneurs, engineers, businesspeople, and others put in long hours of work to increase their wealth. Nevertheless, Clemente—who hasn't even begun his professional career—became the youngest billionaire. Forbes has published their list of billionaires, and the only person on it to garner widespread media attention was Clemente Del Vecchio, a 19-year-old with a $4 billion net worth.

The billionaire Italian Leonardo Del Vecchio, who was the former chairman of the largest eyewear company in the world, EssilorLuxottica, was Clemente's father. He passed away in June of last year at the age of 87. His wife and six children acquired his $25.5 billion wealth, one of whom being Clemente, who in 2022 became the youngest billionaire in history.

Who is Clemente Del Vecchio?

The youngest billionaire on Forbes' esteemed list was Clemente Del Vecchio. By the time Clemente Del Vecchio was eighteen, he was a billionaire. He got a 12.5% share in the Luxembourg-based holding company Delfin, which is owned by his father.

Despite receiving a sizable inheritance, Clemente Del Vecchio is said to be devoted to his studies and hobbies. He has expressed a desire to study science and technology in college and pursue a career in these fields, demonstrating a keen interest in these subjects.

It is said that Clemente Del Vecchio owns a number of opulent properties throughout Italy, such as an apartment in Milan and a villa near Lake Como. Even with the enormous family fortune that resulted from Leonardo's business, which included the purchase of well-known brands like Ray-Ban and Sunglass Hut, Clemente keeps a low profile and isn't said to be involved in his father's businesses directly.

Clemente Del Vecchio’s family

After his father sent his 25-year-old brother Claudio to the United States in 1982, Clemente Del Vecchio became well-known. He oversaw Luxottica for 15 years in the US, making significant purchases such as LensCrafters in 1995 for $1.4 billion.

After paying $225 million to acquire Brooks Brothers in 2001, Claudio's company ran into financial difficulties and declared bankruptcy in July 2020. Leonardo Maria, the second-oldest brother of Clemete, is the head of Luxottica's Italian retail division and works in the family business. Remarkably, not many are aware that Clemete Del Vecchio's grandfather was a vegetable vendor in Milan who died before the young man was born.