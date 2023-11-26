Headlines

Meet world's youngest billionaire with Rs 33,000 crore net worth, whose grandfather was vegetable peddlar

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya officially traded to Mumbai Indians

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Indian Army's engineer regiment called in for manual drilling

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse of 10 franchises

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's youngest billionaire with Rs 33,000 crore net worth, whose grandfather was vegetable peddlar

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Indian Army's engineer regiment called in for manual drilling

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse of 10 franchises

5 effective ways to overcome laziness in winters

8 best oils for a healthy gut

AI imagines pop icons as homeless people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet world's youngest billionaire with Rs 33,000 crore net worth, whose grandfather was vegetable peddlar

Forbes has published their list of billionaires, and the only person on it to garner widespread media attention was Clemente Del Vecchio, a 19-year-old with a $4 billion net worth.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Entrepreneurs, engineers, businesspeople, and others put in long hours of work to increase their wealth. Nevertheless, Clemente—who hasn't even begun his professional career—became the youngest billionaire. Forbes has published their list of billionaires, and the only person on it to garner widespread media attention was Clemente Del Vecchio, a 19-year-old with a $4 billion net worth. 

The billionaire Italian Leonardo Del Vecchio, who was the former chairman of the largest eyewear company in the world, EssilorLuxottica, was Clemente's father. He passed away in June of last year at the age of 87. His wife and six children acquired his $25.5 billion wealth, one of whom being Clemente, who in 2022 became the youngest billionaire in history.

Who is Clemente Del Vecchio?

The youngest billionaire on Forbes' esteemed list was Clemente Del Vecchio. By the time Clemente Del Vecchio was eighteen, he was a billionaire. He got a 12.5% share in the Luxembourg-based holding company Delfin, which is owned by his father.

Despite receiving a sizable inheritance, Clemente Del Vecchio is said to be devoted to his studies and hobbies. He has expressed a desire to study science and technology in college and pursue a career in these fields, demonstrating a keen interest in these subjects.

It is said that Clemente Del Vecchio owns a number of opulent properties throughout Italy, such as an apartment in Milan and a villa near Lake Como. Even with the enormous family fortune that resulted from Leonardo's business, which included the purchase of well-known brands like Ray-Ban and Sunglass Hut, Clemente keeps a low profile and isn't said to be involved in his father's businesses directly.

Clemente Del Vecchio’s family

After his father sent his 25-year-old brother Claudio to the United States in 1982, Clemente Del Vecchio became well-known. He oversaw Luxottica for 15 years in the US, making significant purchases such as LensCrafters in 1995 for $1.4 billion.

After paying $225 million to acquire Brooks Brothers in 2001, Claudio's company ran into financial difficulties and declared bankruptcy in July 2020. Leonardo Maria, the second-oldest brother of Clemete, is the head of Luxottica's Italian retail division and works in the family business. Remarkably, not many are aware that Clemete Del Vecchio's grandfather was a vegetable vendor in Milan who died before the young man was born.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted due to technical glitch, workers remain trapped on day 13

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE