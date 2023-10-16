Meet world's smartest CEO, who is leading Rs 623 crore profit firm; not Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

Demis, an AI researcher and entrepreneur who was born in North London, began his career as an AI coder for video games. Hassabis now serves as the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind in addition to serving as the UK government's AI advisor.

Several of the top companies assisting in the creation and growth in the digital world are Meta, Google, and Microsoft. While Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella are big names, there are many holding the forefront of these technological innovations. Demis Hassabis, the man in charge of Google's DeepMind, is one skilled mind.

According to a Preply report, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis was named the brightest CEO in the world, surpassing other top leaders including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, and Sundar Pichai of DeepMind's parent firm Alphabet. Here’s everything you need to know about Demis Hassabis.

Who is Demis Hassabis?

Demis, an AI researcher and entrepreneur who was born in North London, began his career as an AI coder for video games. Hassabis now serves as the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind in addition to serving as the UK government's AI advisor.

Demis, a seasoned leader in the AI business, became a chess prodigy at the age of 4 and has since built a name for himself in the game. Hassabis was the captain of several of the England youth chess teams when he turned 13 and attained master status. In the 1995, 1996, and 1997 Oxford-Cambridge varsity chess contests, he competed on behalf of the University of Cambridge and won half blue.

During the brief period, he was home-schooled by his parents. He continued his education at East Finchley, North London's Christ's College, Finchley, a state-funded comprehensive school. At the ages of 15 and 16 respectively, he finished examinations two years early.

READ | Meet founder who built Rs 600 crore firm with Rs 10000, survived 3 recessions, his business is...

Demis studied at a number of prestigious institutions, including Cambridge University and Bullfrog Productions, to advance his understanding of game design, artificial intelligence, and other intellectual pursuits. The University College London (UCL) also awarded him a PhD in cognitive neuroscience.

Beginning of DeepMind

Hassabis, together with Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founded DeepMind, a machine learning artificial intelligence business, in 2010. While working at the Gatsby Computational Neuroscience Unit as postdocs, Hassabis and Legg became friends. He and Suleyman were also related. Hassabis also enlisted David Silver, a classmate from college and fellow Elixir developer.

The goal of DeepMind is to "solve intelligence" before using intelligence "to solve everything else." More specifically, DeepMind seeks to uncover highly effective general-purpose learning techniques that will contribute to the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) by merging ideas from systems neuroscience with recent advancements in machine learning and computer technology.

Google paid £400 million, or Rs 4,053 crore, for DeepMind in 2014. Although the majority of the business continues to serve an independent organisation with a London location, DeepMind Health has subsequently been integrated into Google Health. The 2022 profit for DeepMind was around 60.9 million pounds (almost $74.9 million or Rs 623 crore).

READ | Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...