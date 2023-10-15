Headlines

Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...

Vikas Purohit completed his BTech in mechanical engineering at the IIT (BHU) in Varanasi from 1996 to 2000. For the next 2 years, he attended the IIM-Banglore for his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

Under the leadership of knowledgeable executives, large international enterprises are expanding in India. Vikas Purohit, the Director of the Global Business Group of India at Meta, is a perfect example. Purohit has held a number of executive positions at numerous well-known businesses in India. Whether it's global firm Amazon or India’s Tata CLiQ, Vikas played a key role during his stint in these firms. 

Who is Vikas Purohit?

Vikas Purohit completed his BTech in mechanical engineering at the IIT (BHU) in Varanasi from 1996 to 2000. For the next 2 years, he attended the IIM-Banglore for his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM).

Purohit started his professional life as a Management Trainee with the Aditya Birla Group in June 2002, and according to his LinkedIn page, he left the company in August 2006 as the brand initiatives manager for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

He began working for Tommy Hilfiger in Bengaluru as its Head of Business Operations in September 2006. He transferred to Reliance Brands Limited in March 2008 and worked there as its Head of retail, in Mumbai.

His next position was at Planet Retail, where he served as its COO and was based in Mumbai. He joined the company in July 2010. He moved to Bengaluru in June 2012 and started working for Amazon as the Director and Head of Amazon Fashion. Tata CLiQ hired Purohit back in Mumbai in November 2016 as COO. In June 2018, he was promoted to CEO.

In December of last year, Purohit departed Tata CLiQ. As of right now, Vikas Purohit is in charge of the planning and execution of the strategy that is concentrated on the nation's top advertisers and agency collaborators, according to a statement released by Meta to announce Purohit's hiring.

