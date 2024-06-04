Odisha Assembly elections: CM Naveen Patnaik trails in Kantabanji, BJD loses ground to BJP

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is trailing in one of his two seats as his party BJD is set to lose the state assembly race to the BJP

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was trailing by 63 votes to his nearest rival Laxman Bag of the BJP in Kantabanji assembly seat, as per the ECI.

However, the BJD supremo was leading by 2,513 votes over his nearest rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in Hinjili assembly seat, the other constituency he is contesting, in Ganjam district.

The Biju Janata Dal seems to be falling short of majority in the state. As per data from the Election Commission of India website, BJD is leading in 57 of the 147 seats in the Assembly, well short of the majority mark. Their loss has been Bharatiya Janata Party’s gain, which is leading in 72 seats in the state.

With inputs from PTI

