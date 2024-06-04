Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Brijendra Singh Ola leads with 16892 votes

Brijendra Singh Ola has been elected as a member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly since 2008.

Brijendra Singh Ola of Congress is leading with 16892 votes as of 1.45 pm from the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election in Rajasthan. He has managed to secure 499653 votes. Shubhkaran Choudhary of BJP is trailing and has secured 482761 votes. The final Lok Sabha election result of Jhunjhunu constituency in Rajasthan is yet to come.

