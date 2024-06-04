Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

Twitter
Alia Bhatt also talked about how Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail will help in the offline expansion of her brand Ed-a-Mamma.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt with Isha Ambani/Instagram
Apart from being the National Award-winning actress, Alia Bhatt is a successful entreprenuer too as she founded the kids and maternity-wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. In 2023, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. acuqired a majority stake of 51% in the actress's brand. In a recent interview, the Darlings actress opened up about her partnership with Reliance.

Talking to Economic Times's Brand Equity, Alia said, "Our joint venture with Reliance has given us huge opportunities to diversify into different product categories. Of course, we are sticking to our core values and they made it very clear in our first meeting that they want us to retain the essence, as that is the only way the story will move forward. The JV only elevates the story."

"Our retail presence in India has expanded because of this partnership. We were primarily online, but our products are now available in 84 different locations across the country. We aim to open five exclusive brand outlets across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. These standalone stores will give consumers the opportunity to experience Ed-a-Mamma under one umbrella, including not just clothes but also toys, personal care, books, and home furnishings", she further added sharing the expansion plans of Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Jigra, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 27 this year. Directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame, Alia is also co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

