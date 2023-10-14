Meet one of richest realty businessmen with Rs 30,364 crore net worth, whose wife acted in Bollywood movies

Forbes India has published its list of the wealthiest people in India, which includes a number of well-known names like Mukesh Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Shiv Nadar, and others. With a net worth of Rs 30,364.35 crore, one of India's biggest real estate moguls, Vikas Oberoi, is ranked 58th.

Realty business tycoon Vikas Oberoi pilots his own aircraft. Here’s all you need to know about the 53-year-old who is running Rs 40,900 crore firm.

Who is Vikas Oberoi?

Vikas Oberoi is one of India's richest real estate moguls and is married to a well-known Bollywood actress. Oberoi Realty Ltd., with a market worth of about Rs. 40,900 crore, is led by Vikas Oberoi as chairman and managing director.

Vikas Oberoi is a graduate of the highly esteemed Harvard Business School in the US as well as Mumbai University. Gayatri Joshi, a former Bollywood actress, is his wife. The interior design of Oberoi projects is curated by his wife, the former actress Gayatri Oberoi.

Vikas Oberoi has received flight training and holds a pilot's license. He pilots a Cirrus SR22 Tango, which is his private aircraft. The 53-year-old entrepreneur's reported net worth is around $3.65 billion, or more than Rs 30,000 crore. In 2022, he was listed as the 65th wealthiest Indian.

However, as a result of his increased net worth, he has moved up to number 58 in the rankings. In addition to flying, Vikas Oberoi enjoys reading, exploring new places, and skiing in the winter.