Meet founder who built Rs 600 crore firm with Rs 10000, survived 3 recessions, his business is...

Shanbhag, who hails from a small hamlet in Karnataka, envisioned his business to compete in the big leagues despite having only Rs 10,000. He guided the self-funded business through three recessions while suffering by setting ambitious objectives.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

IT companies have made significant economic and other inventive achievements for humanity in the current digital era. The Indian economy was experiencing a substantial economic change in 1991. The year marked the beginning of a new era of globalization and accelerated the expansion of the nation's information technology abilities.

Entrepreneur RS Shanbhag founded Valuepoint Systems in 1991 in Bengaluru to provide services in system development to startups. Shanbhag, who hails from a small hamlet in Karnataka, envisioned his business to compete in the big leagues despite having only Rs 10,000. He guided the self-funded business through three recessions while suffering by setting ambitious objectives.

73 Fortune 500 firms are served by Valuepoint, a top provider of IT infrastructure services in South Asia. In 2020, the company's expected revenue was Rs 600 crore, YourStory reported. Ambikanagar, a small community in Karnataka, did not have any top-notch high schools or institutions when he was growing up there.

To study, he had to make a daily journey to a neighbouring town. He always thought that he needed to be around rural people. After working for the Punjab government in Mohali for a year and a half, he was unable to forget the locals' drive and determination to achieve. Shanbhag made the decision to take action and founded Valuepoint Systems.

According to him, he was committed to provide rural residents with work so they wouldn't have to leave or move in quest of better opportunities. Being a first generation business owner in Bengaluru, he undoubtedly benefited from his understanding of the evolution of the IT hub.

When large corporations like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and others began to establish themselves in 1996, they worked with them and were an early adopter in their relationships with businesses.  In 2008, Shanbhag made the decision to move to the country and empower women in order to fulfill his vision of empowering local communities.

The business initially operated in small towns and villages, where it hired recent graduates and provided them with technology and service training. Valuepoint would establish a center in a hamlet and hire these individuals, who would then do certain tasks. Approximately 90% of Valuepoint's staff members come from rural backgrounds, and 85% of them are women.

