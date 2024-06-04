Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who will win?

Thiruvananthapuram has turned into a three-cornered battle and will be one of the most-watched contests in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, is seeking a fourth straight term from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. This time he is in a two-front contest against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Panniyan Ravindran.

Tharoor has held the seat since 2009, and this time he is facing a tough challenge as the BJP has named a strong face against him.

Earlier, the battle between Tharoor and Chandrashekhar took a bitter turn after Chandrashekhar sent a legal notice to Tharoor. He alleged that the Congress leader, during an interview with a local news channel, made "defamatory statements" alleging that Rajeev indulged in illegal activities and offered money to voters, reported ANI.

He also alleged that Tharoor said that Chandrashekhar "is spreading lies among Christian communities."

