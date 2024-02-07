Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore firm, fired from her own company, now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Twitter
Headlines

ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

9 Bollywood actresses who opened up about casting couch

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore firm, fired from her own company, now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Ankiti Bose is one of the rare entrepreneurs who were fired from their own company after making it big. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 09:33 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankiti Bose is a young entrepreneur from India who touched new heights with the rising startup ecosystem, however her story is pretty different from the success stories of the entrepreneurs that are doing rounds on social media platforms. Ankiti Bose is one of the rare entrepreneurs who were fired from their own company after making it big. For those who are unaware, Ankiti Bose partnered with Dhruv Kapoor to found a multinational technology and commerce startup called Zilingo. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success. Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019. However, she is currently involved in a Rs 738 crore lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy.

After scaling the company to new heights, Bose was fired from her own startup in 2022. Bose was suspended as CEO Zillingo after she was hit with allegations of financial misrepresentation and mismanagement at the company. As per reports, she increased her salary 10 times without board’s approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors.

Ankiti Bose was born in Dehradun and she did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai. For her graduation, Bose went to Mumbai’s popular St. Xavier's College. She landed a job at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bangalore after her graduation. While strolling through the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she realized that many local shops lacked an online presence. This made her leave her position as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital and launch Zillingo.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

IND vs ENG: England team to leave India after loss in 2nd Test, reason is...

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart’s rival gets Rs 207566750 push, plans to add…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE