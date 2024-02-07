Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore firm, fired from her own company, now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Ankiti Bose is a young entrepreneur from India who touched new heights with the rising startup ecosystem, however her story is pretty different from the success stories of the entrepreneurs that are doing rounds on social media platforms. Ankiti Bose is one of the rare entrepreneurs who were fired from their own company after making it big. For those who are unaware, Ankiti Bose partnered with Dhruv Kapoor to found a multinational technology and commerce startup called Zilingo. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success. Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019. However, she is currently involved in a Rs 738 crore lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy.

After scaling the company to new heights, Bose was fired from her own startup in 2022. Bose was suspended as CEO Zillingo after she was hit with allegations of financial misrepresentation and mismanagement at the company. As per reports, she increased her salary 10 times without board’s approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors.

Ankiti Bose was born in Dehradun and she did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai. For her graduation, Bose went to Mumbai’s popular St. Xavier's College. She landed a job at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bangalore after her graduation. While strolling through the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she realized that many local shops lacked an online presence. This made her leave her position as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital and launch Zillingo.