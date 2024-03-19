Twitter
Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000 along with husband, she is…

Asha Dinesh is an inspiration to many. Apart from being actively involved in philanthropy, she is also an entrepreneur. Asha Dinesh was a busy homemaker and she made her entrepreneurial debut when she was around 50 years old.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

K Dinesh is a well known name in the Indian IT sector. He is one of the seven co-founders of Infosys, one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 659000 crore. As per Forbes, K Dinesh currently has a net worth of Rs 20737 crore. Although K Dinesh stepped down from Infosys’ board in 2011, he and his family have been the part of the news for their massive philanthropic contributions. K Dinesh’s biggest supporter in his philanthropic journey has been his wife Asha Dinesh. As per an article by Forbes, K Dinesh and Asha Dinesh have donated more than Rs 111 crore since 2000.

K Dinesh launched the Ashraya Hastha Trust (AHT) along with his father-in-law S Nanjundiah and wife Asha in 2000. The philanthropic institute focuses on animal welfare, health, education, livelihoods, environment and emergency response. The trust is largely handled by Asha Dinesh who has made her tryst with formal philanthropic giving in 2000 with the institution.

Asha Dinesh is an inspiration to many. Apart from being actively involved in philanthropy, she is also an entrepreneur. Asha Dinesh was a busy homemaker and she made her entrepreneurial debut when she was around 50 years old. She started a brand called Vedaearth along with her daughter Divya. Vedaearth is a skincare and self-care brand. It started out as a vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand and it gradually transformed into a service-led venture. It now has vegan spas in Bengaluru that use Vedaearth's products.

