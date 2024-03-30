Twitter
Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started her firm with Rs 1 lakh, turned it into...

She graduated from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in B.Tech + M.Tech (5-year integrated program).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Mar 30, 2024

Getting a high-paying job is not an easy task for all. People graduated from IIM, IITs often get well-paying career options. However, despite not studying from such pretigious institutes, some even manage to get a job offers in crores. One such person is Arushi Agarwal, founder and CEO of Talent Decrypt. She once rejected Rs 1 crore job offer to start her own firm. Arushi started her entrepreurship journey with just Rs 1 lakh in during Covid pandemic in 2020.

Arushi graduated from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in B.Tech + M.Tech (5-year integrated program). She also did an 3-month internship from IIT Delhi during her college. In 2021, she completed her Executive Program from IIM Bangalore. She developed a software to help those who don't get campus placement and started Talent Decrypt. Her firm is reportedly worth Rs 50 crore.

Under Talent Decrypt, job seekers take a virtual skill test through Hackathon. After this, they can directly appear in interviews for the job. The firm has provided placements to an astonishing 10 lakh job seekers across the world.

Arushi resides in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, however, she belongs to Moradabad. Arushi is 28 years old entrepreneur who considers her grandfather as her idol. Her father Ajay Gupta is a businessman and her mother is a house wife.

