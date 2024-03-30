Meet Indian-origin man, Harvard graduate, who is the brain behind Facebook, now runs...

Divya graduated from Harvard College in 2004 with a degree in Applied Mathematics.

Several Indians or Indian-origin people are leading big corporate companies across the world, such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Some even started some popular products, services etc. One such person is Divya Narendra, who created Facebook (now Meta) but never got the credit for it. He, along with two other, developed the technology that we know today as Facebook. Divya graduated from Harvard College in 2004 with a degree in Applied Mathematics. Before Facebook came into existence, Narendra had thought of a social network to connect fellow Harvard students in December 2002.

Diya discussed the idea with his Harvard University classmates Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss. The trio named the project HarvardConnection (later renamed ConnectU). In November 2003, the trio approached Mark Zuckerberg about joining the HarvardConnection team. However, working for some time with Divya and Winklevosses, Zuckerberg chose to launch his own site and named it Facebook. This led to several lawsuits. Divya and Winklevoss brothers sued Zuckerberg for 'stealing their idea'.

Who is Diya Narendra?

He is an American businessman who is the CEO and co-founder of SumZero. His parents were immigrant doctors from India. He founded SumZero along with Harvard classmate Aalap Mahadevia. Before this, Divya was an associate at Sowood Capital Management, a USD 3.5 billion multi-strat hedge fund located in Boston, US. He was also an analyst in the M&A Group at Credit Suisse in NYC. He also holds a JD/MBA from Northwestern University.

READ | Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...