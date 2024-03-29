Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

Before his current role, he was the COO at the company. He is also the alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kolkata.

Many Indians who graduated from Harvard Business School are now leading top companies in India. They also studied in pretigious IIT, IIM before heading to abroad for further study. One such peron is Arnab Banerjee, who is currently the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of CEAT Ltd. He is also the alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kolkata. Banerjee joined CEAT in 2005 Vice President-Sales and Marketing. Since then, he held several roles in the company whose market cap is Rs 10813 crore as of March 29.

Before his current role, he was the COO at CEAT. Banerjee has been elected as its new chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) whose members include Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, MRF and TVS Tyres. He takes over from Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries. Banerjee has over 30 years of experience and has worked in CEAT, Marico and Berger Paints.

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Friday said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director (MD) & CEO of CEAT Ltd has been elected as its new Chairman.

Banerjee was elected at the Managing Committee Meeting (MCM) of the association held on Thursday evening, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said in a statement. He also holds an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) Certification.

