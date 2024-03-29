Meet daughter of India's richest man in telecom sector, she lives in London, works as...

Eiesha was born in Scotland and raised in Delhi and spent a year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton.

Several family members, including son and daughter, of Indian billionaire businessmen have setlled outside India. They were raise in India and went for high eduction abroad and then decided to settled there. One such person is Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. The 37-year-old is the daughter of Indian businessman Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. He is India's richest man in telecom sector with a real-time net worth of Rs 78360 crore as per Forbes.

Her daughter Pasricha is a lifestyle investor and the artistic director of the London members’ club Maison Estelle. She lives in London with her husband Sharan Pasricha, founder of Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality firm. The couple have two children -- a daughter and a son.

Eiesha was born in Scotland and raised in New Delhi. As an investor, she had invested in brands including Roksanda, Asceno, Dr. Barbara Sturm among others. Eiesha also spent a huge amount of her childhood in Scotland. She also co-founded Maison Estelle, a luxurious hideaway in a Georgian townhouse. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation.

Eiesha graduated in Politics, Italian and French at the University of Bath, England, reports suggest. She also spent a year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton. Her husband Sharan is the founder and CEO of Ennismore which acquired the famous Gleneagles luxury hotel in Scotland in 2015. Being a lifestyle investor, she is also active on social media. She often shares life updates on her Instagram account where she has 28.9K followers.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, whose firm is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, set to invest Rs 5000 crore in...

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.