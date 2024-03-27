Meet man, an Indian, whose firm is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, set to invest Rs 5000 crore in...

Sachin Tendulkar recently said that he is happy to be backing technologies and entrepreneurs who are part of this story.

Many Indian celebrities and sportspersons have massive income. They invest in various sectors including in startups and other companies. Similarly, former star Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has invested in many companies including in RRP Electronics. The company was founded by Rajendra Chodankar, chairman, promoter and chief executive of RRP Electronics. The firm is now set to invest Rs 5,000 crore for a semiconductor facility in Maharashtra. The investment will be done over the next five years.

Chodankar started his professional journey in 1990. After four years, he initiated the incorporation of a private limited firm in 1996. Chodankar also founded RRP S4E INNOVATION PVT LTD, a technology consulting company specializing in electro-optics.

His RRP Electronics recently said that a 25,000 square feet facility in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai was unveiled in presence of Tendulkar, retired nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar and Chodankar.

It is an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility and plans are afoot to establish a comprehensive research and development centre and have an expanded setup encompassing multi-line OSAT and a fab foundry, the statement said.

Chodankar called it as Maharashtra's pioneering semiconductor facility and added that Tendulkar is a 'strategic investor' in the company. "We live in exciting times today, when India is building industries that positively impact the world tomorrow. I'm happy to be backing technologies and entrepreneurs who are part of this story," Tendulkar was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

