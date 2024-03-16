Meet the three 'samdhis' of Mukesh Ambani, who is richest among them?

Mukesh Ambani has three business-minded in-laws. Let's find out who is the richest among the three samadhis of Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in the nation, are set to tie the knot in Mumbai in July. Isha Ambani, the daughter, and Akash Ambani, the older son, are already wed. Mukesh Ambani has three business-minded in-laws. Let's find out who is the richest among the three samadhis of Mukesh Ambani.

Arun Russell Mehta

Father-in-law of Isha One of the nation's most prominent businessmen is Ajay Piramal. Arun Russell Mehta, the father-in-law of Akash Ambani, is also a successful jeweller. The future father-in-law of Anant Ambani is in charge of a sizable pharmaceutical company.

Ajay Piramal

The wealthiest of Mukesh Ambani's in-law is Ajay Piramal. Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group, is married to Anand Piramal, the only daughter of Ambani. The Piramal Group operates in the finance, health, and pharmaceutical industries. This organisation operates in more than 30 nations worldwide. According to Forbes, Ajay Piramal has a net worth of 2.8 billion dollars, or roughly Rs 2,31,70 crore.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh Ambani, is wed to Shloka Mehta. Arun Russell Mehta, Shloka's father, is regarded as one of the nation's leading businessmen. Rosy Blue is a well-known brand of diamond jewellery, and Russell Mehta is its MD. This company operates across 12 nations. He is estimated to be worth Rs. three thousand crores in total. This company operates over 36 locations across 26 cities in the nation. Media reports state that Arun Russell Mehta has a net worth of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Viren Merchant

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant in July. Celebrities from across the globe were invited to attend the pre-wedding ceremony that took place in Jamnagar recently. Viren Merchant, Radhika's father, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company. In addition, he serves as a director for numerous other businesses. His net worth is estimated by the media to be approximately Rs 755 crore.

Mukesh Ambani

The richest man in Asia and India is Mukesh Ambani. The most valuable company in India is his company, Reliance Industries. His net worth is estimated to be 113 billion dollars, placing him at number 11 on the list of the richest people in the world by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has grown by $16.8 billion so far this year. The Ambani family owns 42% of Reliance. The businesses of Reliance Group include petrochemicals, retail, telecom, and green energy.



