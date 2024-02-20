Twitter
Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

Despite a successful seven and a half years as an IAS officer, Tanu Jain made the bold decision to leave her civil services job and transition into full-time teaching.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:58 AM IST

Many aspiring Indians have the dream of cracking the UPSC exam and becoming IAS officers, dedicating years of hard work to achieve this milestone. However, there are individuals like Dr. Tanu Jain who, despite successfully becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, have chosen to take a different professional path.

Hailing from the Sadar area of Delhi, Tanu Jain had a conventional upbringing, attending Cambridge School before pursuing a degree in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from Subharti Medical College. While studying dentistry, she began preparing for the UPSC exam, ultimately succeeding in her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Post her accomplishment, Dr. Tanu Jain continued to contribute to society through various social service initiatives, motivational speaking, and writing books. With a significant following of over 96k on Instagram, she is recognized for her contributions and insights.

Despite a successful seven and a half years as an IAS officer, Tanu Jain made the bold decision to leave her civil services job and transition into full-time teaching. Justifying her move, she said, "My job was fulfilling, and I worked diligently for seven and a half years. However, I observed challenges in UPSC preparation. Having gone through the struggles of exam preparation myself, I understand the difficulties aspirants face. Life presents growth opportunities, and with my husband in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and pursue a new chapter in my life."

Tanu Jain's journey with UPSC was not without its challenges. In her first attempt, she cleared the prelims exam in just two months but fell short in the mains. It was only in her third attempt in 2014 that she secured the 648th rank. Tanu Jain's story serves as a testament to the choices one can make in the pursuit of personal and professional fulfillment.

