Meet woman, who started business with Rs 10000, built company worth Rs 4000 crore, won Padma Shri, she is...

In 2005, Shashi established a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd.

It's often said that the journey of struggle surpasses the destination of success, a sentiment that aligns perfectly with Shashi Soni's story. While the notion of her currently owning a company valued at more than Rs 4,000 crore may seem commonplace, discovering that she laid the foundation of her business empire with a mere Rs 10,000 initial investment is genuinely astonishing. She was also among the four people from the business world who were included in the list of Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardees this year ahead of Republic Day. Let's explore Shashi's remarkable journey from humble origins to extraordinary success.

Shashi initiated her first business in 1971, establishing Deep Transport with a modest capital of Rs 10,000. By 1975, she successfully managed the operations until she ventured into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema thrived until 1980.

After a decade-long struggle, Shashi tasted the sweetness of success. She founded Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru, which marked a turning point in her fortune. Gradually expanding her business, she also stepped into the technical sector.

In 2005, Shashi established a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd. This company, headquartered in Mysuru, provides high-tech automotive and e-retailing solutions globally. Listed on both BSE and NSE, Shashi holds the position of Chairperson in the company

Apart from her business acumen, Shashi is deeply involved in various social causes. She is a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, actively contributing to job placements, education for women, launching pension schemes, and raising funds for differently-abled individuals.

Before receiving the prestigious Padma Shri, Shashi Soni garnered recognition in the fields of business and social welfare. In 1990, she received the Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the Indian industry. Additionally, she served as a committee member for the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and held a position in the Technical Development Directorate.