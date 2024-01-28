Meet woman, who started business with Rs 10000, built company worth Rs 4000 crore, won Padma Shri, she is...

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who started business with Rs 10000, built company worth Rs 4000 crore, won Padma Shri, she is...

In 2005, Shashi established a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's often said that the journey of struggle surpasses the destination of success, a sentiment that aligns perfectly with Shashi Soni's story. While the notion of her currently owning a company valued at more than Rs 4,000 crore may seem commonplace, discovering that she laid the foundation of her business empire with a mere Rs 10,000 initial investment is genuinely astonishing. She was also among the four people from the business world who were included in the list of Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardees this year ahead of Republic Day. Let's explore Shashi's remarkable journey from humble origins to extraordinary success. 

Shashi initiated her first business in 1971, establishing Deep Transport with a modest capital of Rs 10,000. By 1975, she successfully managed the operations until she ventured into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema thrived until 1980.

After a decade-long struggle, Shashi tasted the sweetness of success. She founded Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru, which marked a turning point in her fortune. Gradually expanding her business, she also stepped into the technical sector.

In 2005, Shashi established a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd. This company, headquartered in Mysuru, provides high-tech automotive and e-retailing solutions globally. Listed on both BSE and NSE, Shashi holds the position of Chairperson in the company

Apart from her business acumen, Shashi is deeply involved in various social causes. She is a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, actively contributing to job placements, education for women, launching pension schemes, and raising funds for differently-abled individuals.

Before receiving the prestigious Padma Shri, Shashi Soni garnered recognition in the fields of business and social welfare. In 1990, she received the Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the Indian industry. Additionally, she served as a committee member for the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and held a position in the Technical Development Directorate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE