Meet Roshni Nadar, India's richest woman who runs a Rs 3 lakh crore IT firm, net worth of film producer is...

In 2020, Roshni Nadar became the first woman in India to lead a listed IT company. Her father, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, handed over the IT behemoth to his only daughter. Nadar had been the richest woman in India for two years in a row, per the Leading Wealthy Woman 2021 list published by Hurun India last year.

Roshni Nadar did his graduation from Northwestern University. She was a communications major. Her focus in graduation was radio, tv and film. She also worked as a news producer in the United States for some time. She later completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

HCL was founded by her father Shiv Nadar in 1976. It is the third largest IT company in India whose market cap has reached a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore. She is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation that has established several schools and colleges.

In 2020, Roshni Nadar was ranked 55th on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Nadar is a trained classical singer.

Roshni Nagar is a passionate wildlife conservationist. She established The Habitats Trust in 2018 which works towards protecting India's indigenous species and its natural habitats. She is a member of the advisory council of the dean of the MIT School of Engineering.

Nadar is also a television producer. She produced a TV series called On The Brink. It was for the nature channels Animal Planet and Discovery. In 2022, her episode on bats received the Best Indian National National Film Award. She also produced a children's film called Halkaa.

Per the Hurun list, Roshni Nadar's net worth was a whopping Rs 84,330 crore.

She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, the vice-chairperson of HCL health. They have two children.