Meet Rishad Naoroji, billionaire with net worth Rs 23,000 crore who stayed away from his own business

The low-profile billionaire commands massive wealth but chose not to be involved with the famous business conglomerate which is the source of his fortune

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Environmentalist Rishad Naoroji regularly features on the list of the richest persons in India. The low-profile billionaire commands massive wealth, estimated to be nearly Rs 23,000 crore ($2.8 billion). However, he has never been involved with the famous business conglomerate which is the source of his fortune.

Rishad Naoroji is the cousin of famous billionaire Adi Godrej. He is one of the major stakeholders in the $5.2 billion revenue Godrej Group, one of the historical conglomerates of India. Despite having the opportunity of running multi-million dollar companies, Rishad opted to instead pursue his enthusiasm for wildlife and its conservation, particularly birds. Rishad chose a career as a photographer and environmentalist over CEO and MD posts because he knew that combining both would not be possible.

Rishad Naoroji is a member of the Godrej business family. His father Kaikhushru Naoroji, also known as Kekoo, married Dosa, the second eldest child of Pirojsha Godrej. The founder of the over 100-year-old Godrej group, Ardeshir Godrej, is Rishad’s maternal granduncle. Kekoo joined the Godrej family business looking after the exports trade after retiring from Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in England. It was his father who sparked the offbeat interests of Rishad Naoroji.

When Rishad opted for his love of birds over business, it was not a big issue with a lot of discontent in the family. As Adi Godrej was once quoted by Economic Times as saying, “Though the trend then was for kids to follow in their fathers’ footsteps, it was becoming perfectly appropriate for someone to live off the dividends of their shareholding and pursue their passion. I admire Rishad for what he did.”

While not involved in business, Rishad Naoroji is an active citizen in several fields. He has a seat on the government council of the Bombay Natural History Society. He has played a huge part in the conservation of India’s birds of prey. Rishad founded the Raptor Research and Conservation Foundation in 2011. He is also a committee member of The Himalayan Club. He is also a board member of Tiger Watch Ranthambore.

