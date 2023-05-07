Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ramya R, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Singapore company, her salary is...

According to reports, Ramya R has bagged the highest international package in her batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Meet Ramya R, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Singapore company, her salary is...
Ramya R, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Singapore company

Ramya R, daughter of a famer from Tamil Nadu, has created history by bagging a big job with a Singapore-based firm. Ramya has been hired for record-breaking package in the placement season of IIM Sambalpur by a Singapore-based firm called Tolaram Group. Ramya has been offered a Rs 64.15 lakh package by Tolaram Group and she will work in Nigeria.

Ramya R hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu. She cracked the 5-6 rounds of interviews to land the job at Tolaram Group. Ramya R was hired for record-breaking package due to her superb management and analytical skills.

“Women from my village do not usually go out for their studies but that has been changing and I hope more women like me come forward to pursue their higher education,” 22-year-old Ramya said in an interview.

According to reports, Ramya R has bagged the highest international package in her batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur. Ramya is scheduled to leave for Nigeria in May to start her job.

Before joining IIM, Ramya studied literature in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Ramya R is first graduate from her family.

Talking about her journey at IIM Sambalpur, Ramya R, said, “I am really thankful to IIM Sambalpur and the faculties who trained me throughout this rigorous journey. I would like to credit my success to my parents. My parents being farmers have always inspired me to do hard work and bring excellence in whatever I do.”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
Pooja Bhatt shares lovely, unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Instagram
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.