Meet Ramya R, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Singapore company, her salary is...

Ramya R, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Singapore company

Ramya R, daughter of a famer from Tamil Nadu, has created history by bagging a big job with a Singapore-based firm. Ramya has been hired for record-breaking package in the placement season of IIM Sambalpur by a Singapore-based firm called Tolaram Group. Ramya has been offered a Rs 64.15 lakh package by Tolaram Group and she will work in Nigeria.

Ramya R hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu. She cracked the 5-6 rounds of interviews to land the job at Tolaram Group. Ramya R was hired for record-breaking package due to her superb management and analytical skills.

“Women from my village do not usually go out for their studies but that has been changing and I hope more women like me come forward to pursue their higher education,” 22-year-old Ramya said in an interview.

According to reports, Ramya R has bagged the highest international package in her batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur. Ramya is scheduled to leave for Nigeria in May to start her job.

Before joining IIM, Ramya studied literature in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Ramya R is first graduate from her family.

Talking about her journey at IIM Sambalpur, Ramya R, said, “I am really thankful to IIM Sambalpur and the faculties who trained me throughout this rigorous journey. I would like to credit my success to my parents. My parents being farmers have always inspired me to do hard work and bring excellence in whatever I do.”