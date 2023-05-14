Meet Sampriti Yadav, Patna girl hired for record-breaking package by Google, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Meet Sampriti Yadav, Patna girl hired for record-breaking package by Google

Patna girl Sampriti Yadav created history in 2022 when she bagged a job at Google with the annual package of Rs 1.10 crore. Sampriti Yadav had joined Google on February 14, 2022 and she is currently working at the US tech giant as a Software Engineer.

Sampriti Yadav has completed her B Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University (DTU) and before joining Google, she was working at Microsoft with an annual package of Rs 44 lakhs.

Sampriti Yadav hails from Nehru Nagar in Patna. Her father Ramashankar Yadav is a bank officer while mother Shashi Prabha is an Assistant Director with the Planning and Development department.

Sampriti Yadav completed her matriculation in 2014 from Notre Dame Academy with a 10 CGPA. In 2016, Sampriti cracked JEE-Mains after passing the 12th examination from International School, Delhi.

In May 2021, Sampriti Yadav completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University. After completion of B.Tech, Sampriti was offered jobs by Adobe and Flipkart too but she decided to accept Microsoft’s offer. Sampriti received Google’s offer while she was working at Microsoft. She succeeded in clearing nine rounds of interview before getting the job offer from the tech giant.

“Google conducted interviews in 9 rounds at different levels online. The company was satisfied with my answer in each round, following which I got selected”, Sampriti told Hindi Newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.