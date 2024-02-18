Twitter
Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, one decision changed his life, now has Rs 11400 crore net worth, is India's...

Fate turned in favour of Rao when he invested Rs 50,000 in buying a plot in Hyderabad. This plot transformed him into a real estate tycoon.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Hard work combined with dedication can lead to success, and this has been proven by Jupalli Rameshwar Rao, the owner of the Maha Cement and My Home Construction Company. Today, Rameshwar Rao, who is counted among wealthy Indians, was born in a farmer's home in a village in Mahbubnagar district of Andhra Pradesh. In his childhood, he had to walk several kilometers to go to school as his father could not afford to buy him a bicycle. 

Rameshwar Rao struggled to complete his school education and came to Hyderabad for further studies. In Hyderabad, he pursued his education in Homeopathy. After completing his studies, he started a homeopathic clinic in Dilsukhnagar. This was the time when the real estate business was booming in Hyderabad. There was a huge demand for houses, and the land prices were increasing rapidly.

Fate turned in favour of Rao when he invested Rs 50,000 in buying a plot in Hyderabad. This plot transformed him into a real estate tycoon.

Rao did not have much knowledge about the property, but he knew that he could not fulfill his dreams with the earnings from his homeopathic clinic alone. Therefore, he decided to take a risk. He invested Rs 50,000 and bought a plot which gave him a threefold return in a short period. After this, Rameshwar Rao made up his mind to venture fully into the real estate business. He closed his homeopathic clinic and got involved in the property business.

In 1981, Rameshwar Rao established a real estate company under the name of My Home Construction. He achieved great success in the real estate business. He quickly rose to prominence in Hyderabad's real estate market. He constructed several residential societies and commercial buildings. He also started a cement business and established a company called Maha Cement. Today, the turnover of this company is Rs 4,000 crore. Rameshwar Rao has amassed a great fortune through his cement and real estate business. Today, Rameshwar Rao's net worth is Rs 11,400 crore.

