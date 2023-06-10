Search icon
Meet Pratham Prakash Gupta, got record-breaking salary by US firm, he is from..., not from IIT, IIM, NIT

Besides Pratham Prakash Gupta, some other students from IIIT have secured record-breaking packages at other tech companies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Allahabad, created history in 2022 as he bagged a job offer from technology giant Google with an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore. The record-breaking package offered by Google means that Pratham Gupta will earn around Rs 11.6 lakh per month.

Pratham Gupta has been hired as a Software Engineer in London branch of Google. Pratham Gupta joined Google in August 2022.

Taking to LinkedIn, Pratham Gupta wrote, “Over the past few months, I was fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations. I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!”

Abhijeet Dwivedi, a BTech (Information Technology) student at IIIT, Lucknow, landed a package of Rs 1.2 crore at Amazon.

Abhijeet Dwivedi, who hails from Prayagraj, was hired as a software development engineer for Amazon in Dublin, Ireland.  

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar, a final year Computer Science student at Patna’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) succeeded in bagging a package of Rs 1.8 crore at Amazon.

