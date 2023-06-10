Meet Pratham Prakash Gupta, got record-breaking salary by US firm, he is from..., not from IIT, IIM, NIT

Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Allahabad, created history in 2022 as he bagged a job offer from technology giant Google with an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore. The record-breaking package offered by Google means that Pratham Gupta will earn around Rs 11.6 lakh per month.

Pratham Gupta has been hired as a Software Engineer in London branch of Google. Pratham Gupta joined Google in August 2022.

Taking to LinkedIn, Pratham Gupta wrote, “Over the past few months, I was fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations. I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!”

Besides Pratham Prakash Gupta, some other students from IIIT have secured record-breaking packages at other tech companies.

Abhijeet Dwivedi, a BTech (Information Technology) student at IIIT, Lucknow, landed a package of Rs 1.2 crore at Amazon.

Abhijeet Dwivedi, who hails from Prayagraj, was hired as a software development engineer for Amazon in Dublin, Ireland.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar, a final year Computer Science student at Patna’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) succeeded in bagging a package of Rs 1.8 crore at Amazon.