Meet Prakash Panjwani, Nagpur-born CEO of US firm with Rs 2000 cr revenue, engineer who fell in love with cyber security

Prakash Panjwani, WatchGuard CEO

Many Indian businessmen were born in India but their workplace was situated outside India and they made the country proud by their world-renowned talent. Today, we are going to tell you about a person who left Nagpur, India, and went on to become the CEO of a cybersecurity company in America. We are talking about Prakash Panjwani, who is currently the CEO of America's Washington-based network security vendor WatchGuard.

Prakash Panjwani was born in Maharashtra's Nagpur and completed his high school studies at Vidyakunj High School in Vadodara. He holds a BS degree in Electronics Engineering from Columbia University and has also done MS in Information Networking from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh. Prakash Panjwani's father was a government employee. He later became a tax lawyer professional.

Prakash, Panjwani, after studying electrical engineering, started his career in telecommunication. But in 1998, he was recruited for a security startup. After this, he fell in love with cyber security and decided to move forward in this field.

Prakash Panjwani joined WatchGuard Technology in 2015 as CEO. Before this, he was the CEO of SafeNet for 12 years. It is one of the largest information security companies in the world. Talking about WatchGuard, there are about 1200 employees in it. This company is working in the direction of cyber security in 10 to 12 countries of the world. Recently, the company also opened its office in India, where hundreds of professionals have been given jobs.

The total revenue of WatchGuard, as per reports, is 252.1 million dollars which is more than Rs 2000 crore in INR.