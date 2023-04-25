Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WTC final: India squad announced, this veteran player makes surprise comeback

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been out from Team India for a while, is having a sensational run at IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 209 runs in five matches so far, at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 199.04.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

WTC final: India squad announced, this veteran player makes surprise comeback
WTC 2023 Final

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane was named today in India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval. 

Rahane, who has been out from Team India for a while, is having a sensational run at IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 209 runs in five matches so far, at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 199.04. 

With Shreyas Iyer out injured, the selectors gave Rahane another chance, based on his IPL performances. Meanwhile, there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been able to impress in Test cricket so far. 

India's Test squad WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.