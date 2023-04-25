WTC final: India squad announced, this veteran player makes surprise comeback

WTC 2023 Final

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane was named today in India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval.

Rahane, who has been out from Team India for a while, is having a sensational run at IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 209 runs in five matches so far, at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 199.04.

With Shreyas Iyer out injured, the selectors gave Rahane another chance, based on his IPL performances. Meanwhile, there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been able to impress in Test cricket so far.

India's Test squad WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.