Atiq-Ashraf murder case: SC asks UP government to file comprehensive affidavit, asks 'why paraded before media'

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit mentioning the steps taken concerning the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, and the incidents that led to it.

The top court also asked Uttar Pradesh why the vehicle carrying Atiq and Ashraf was not taken to the hospital directly and why were they paraded. A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked the UP government to file an affidavit and listed the matter after three weeks.

The court was hearing a petition seeking to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf amid police presence.

The court clarified that the UP government in its affidavit shall also mention the steps taken in pursuance of Justice Chauhan's report and disclose steps taken concerning the incident just before the killing of Atiq and his brother.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while they were taken to a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15 amid police presence.