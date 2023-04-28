Search icon
SBI Net Banking Registration: Step-by-step guide to activate SBI online banking process

Once registered, the SBI net banking facility can be accessed through mobiles, PCs or other compatible electronic devices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

SBI account holders can activate the SBI Net Banking facility online without visiting the branch. The SBI net banking facility can be accessed via mobiles, PCs, or other compatible electronic devices when you register with net banking. Account holders can then quickly and simply sign up for the SBI Net Banking service.

Once you sign up for SBI Net Banking, you can access a number of services, including checking your account balance, sending money, activating an ATM card, opening a digital savings account, requesting a chequebook, and more.

You can use any device, including laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, to use the SBI net banking service.

SBI Net Banking Online: steps to activate

  • Visit the SBI website — retail.onlinesbi.sbi/retail/login.htm.
  • Go to the ‘Personal Banking’ section and select ‘Continue To Login’. 
  • Click on the ‘Continue to Login’ button, and you agree to the Terms of Service (Terms & Conditions) of usage of Internet Banking of SBI.
  • Click on ‘New User? Register here/Activate’.
  • Select ‘New User Registration
  • Enter details -- SBI account number, CIF number, branch code, country, registered mobile number, and a captcha code on the registration page.
  • Select the ‘Full transaction rights’. Click on ‘I Agree’ and then ‘Submit’ to proceed.
  • After you receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter that and click on ‘Confirm’.
  • To complete the options, it will show two options – ‘I have my ATM card’ and ‘I do not have my ATM card’. Select the first option and fill ATM card details. Online registration of SBI net banking is possible only with an ATM card, otherwise, you have to visit the bank branch for net banking registration.
  • Click on submit and your temporary username will be displayed on the screen.

