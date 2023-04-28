SBI Net Banking Registration: Step-by-step guide to activate SBI online banking process

File photo

SBI account holders can activate the SBI Net Banking facility online without visiting the branch. The SBI net banking facility can be accessed via mobiles, PCs, or other compatible electronic devices when you register with net banking. Account holders can then quickly and simply sign up for the SBI Net Banking service.

Once you sign up for SBI Net Banking, you can access a number of services, including checking your account balance, sending money, activating an ATM card, opening a digital savings account, requesting a chequebook, and more.

You can use any device, including laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, to use the SBI net banking service.

SBI Net Banking Online: steps to activate