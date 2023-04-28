Search icon
Sooraj Pancholi reacts after being acquitted in Jiah Khan’s suicide case: ‘Truth always wins’

Sooraj Pancholi reacts after being acquitted in the abutment to suicide charge in Jiah Khan's death case. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Sooraj Pancholi best known for his role in the movies Hero, Satellite Shankar, and Time to Dance, has been acquitted in the abetment to suicide charges in the 2013 suicide case of his girlfriend, actress Jia Khan. A special CBI court in Mumbai cleared all the charges on the actor due to lack of evidence. Now, after being acquitted, the actor has expressed his happiness on social media.

On Friday, after the court’s verdict in the 2013 suicide case of actress Jiah Khan, Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram and posted a story that read, “The truth always wins. #GodIsGreat” and added a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan lashed out against the media after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by the court and said, “I will go to the High Court or Supreme Court. They want me to work harder, I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years, I will fight more. Jiah will get justice.”

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai residence in June 2013. The actress was just 25 when she was found dead and four days later, a six-page suicide note was recovered from the actress’ apartment. Later the actress’ mom accused Sooraj Pancholi of driving her to take her life and after she filed a complaint, the actor was arrested by the Juhu police a week later.

Jiah Khan made her acting debut with the movie Nishbad wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. She was then seen in many Bollywood films like Housefull,, Ghajni, and Dil se among others. Sooraj Pancholi who is the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan. The duo started dating in September 2012 and Jiah’s mother Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship. 

