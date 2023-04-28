Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case

Sooraj Pancholi arrived at the Mumbai court with his mother Zarina Wahab for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case.
A Special CBI Court, on Friday, announced its final verdict in the much-talked-about Jiah Khan death case which involves actor Sooraj Pancholi. Almost 10 years after actress-model Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai flat, the much-awaited verdict came.
1. Sooraj Pancholi arrived at Mumbai court
On Friday, Sooraj Pancholi arrived at the Mumbai court with his mother Zarina Wahab.
2. Mobbed
Sooraj Pancholi and his mother were mobbed outside the Mumbai court as everyone was trying to click their picturess and videos.
3. About the case
Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan based on a letter seized on June 10, which the 25-year-old actor purportedly wrote, Mumbai Police booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.
4. Sooraj and Jiah
Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.
5. Court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi
On April 28, a Mumbai Special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case.
6. Examined 22 witnesses
The prosecution in the case had examined 22 witnesses, including Jiah's mother Rabia, while Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Sooraj.
7. Paucity of evidence
Delivering his judgement, the judge said, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted."