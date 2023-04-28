Search icon
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case

Sooraj Pancholi arrived at the Mumbai court with his mother Zarina Wahab for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 28, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

A Special CBI Court, on Friday, announced its final verdict in the much-talked-about Jiah Khan death case which involves actor Sooraj Pancholi. Almost 10 years after actress-model Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai flat, the much-awaited verdict came. 

 

1. Sooraj Pancholi arrived at Mumbai court

Sooraj Pancholi arrived at Mumbai court
1/7

On Friday, Sooraj Pancholi arrived at the Mumbai court with his mother Zarina Wahab. 

2. Mobbed

Mobbed
2/7

Sooraj Pancholi and his mother were mobbed outside the Mumbai court as everyone was trying to click their picturess and videos. 

3. About the case

About the case
3/7

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan based on a letter seized on June 10, which the 25-year-old actor purportedly wrote, Mumbai Police booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.

4. Sooraj and Jiah

Sooraj and Jiah
4/7

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.

5. Court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi

Court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi
5/7

On April 28, a Mumbai Special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case.

 

6. Examined 22 witnesses

Examined 22 witnesses
6/7

The prosecution in the case had examined 22 witnesses, including Jiah's mother Rabia, while Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Sooraj.

7. Paucity of evidence

Paucity of evidence
7/7

Delivering his judgement, the judge said, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted."

