Meet Poonam Gupta, who failed to get a job, started business from home, now runs Rs 800 crore company

Hard work is the only way to success and those who dedicatedly work towards greatness are never left empty-handed. Today, we will talk about one such hardworking woman who started a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company.

This NRI businesswoman is Poonam Gupta. Gupta was born in Delhi and did her schooling at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. After school, she went on to pursue her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Gupta got married in 2002 and moved to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was having a hard time finding a suitable job and it was at that time, she thought of establishing her own business. Poonam launched her PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003. She began her business from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh fund that she received from the Scottish Government.

Gupta's business initially focused on salvaging and reusing products that were major discarded. PG Paper imports and exports goods from over 53 countries around the world and is believed to be one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

It has been 19 years since Gupta launched her business. From Rs 1 lakh funding, Poonam with her hard work and dedication has made it a Rs 800 crore firm. Her company also works in the IT sector including hospitality, real estate and medical. The company is headquartered in Scotland. Currently, about 350 people work in her company.

