Anant Ambani ditches Rs 8 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, travels in ‘cheaper’...

Anant Ambani was seen travelling in a Range Rover SUV which is comparatively cheaper than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Mukesh Ambani’s family is one of the richest in the country and its members travel in a long convoy of security cars wherever they go. Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani is known to travel around in super-expensive luxury cars and the parking space of their Rs 15000 crore home is full of exotic high-end cars. Although Mukesh Ambani travels in a ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard sedan, Anant Ambani often travels in one of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs. However, in a rare sight, Anant Ambani was seen travelling in a Range Rover SUV which is comparatively cheaper than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the most expensive SUV in India with a price tag of more than Rs 8 crore.



The youngest child of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, is taking care of Reliance New Energy Business and although his exact net worth is unknown, it is reported that he is way richer than many billionaires in the country. Anant Ambani is known for his exotic taste in watches and cars.

Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.