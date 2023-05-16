Meet Nilima Motapatri, one of India’s richest women, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

Meet Nilima Motapatri, one of India’s richest women, not from IIT, IIM

Nilima Motaparti is one the richest women in India with a reported net worth of around Rs 28,180 crore as of March 2023. Nilima Motapatri is the daughter of Murali Krishna Divi, who founded Divi’s Laboratories.

Nilima Motapatri has completed her Master’s in international finance from Glasgow University. Nilima Motaparti currently looks after all Divi’s Laboratories’ material sourcing and procurement, corporate finance and investor relations. According to Financial Express, Nilima Motapatri’s wealth went up 51% in 2021.

Nilima Motapatri joined Divi’s Labs in 2012 after acquiring around five years of experience in material requirement, financing and accounting. According to reports, Nilima Motapatri owns 20.34% stake in the company.

Nilima Motapatri’s father Murali Divi is one of the richest scientists in the world with a net worth of USD 5.8 billion. Divi’s Labs is one of the top three manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The market capitalisation of Divi’s Labs is around Rs 1.3 lakh crore (over $17 billion).

Murali Divi comes from a humble background. His father was a government employee in Andhra Pradesh. There was a time when Murali Divi’s father used to run his family on a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.

Murali Divi went to the US in 1976 and started working as a pharmacist. Murali Divi left for the US when he was just 25 and had only Rs 500 in his hands, reported Forbes India.