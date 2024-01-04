Meet MBA grad who joined Rs 67901 crore govt company in 1989, now leads it as...

He was appointed to the top position of the company in November 2023.

Many MBA graduates, other than IIM alumni, are heading top companies in India. With their hard work and consistency, they got an opportunity to work in some government companies too. Not only that, they were even elevated to the top position of such companies. One such person who joined government-run BHEL in 1989, and now leads it as chairman and managing Director is Koppu Sadashiv Murthy. He was appointed to the role in November 2023. Earlier, Murthy was the executive director of the corporate operations management group at BHEL. He also simultaneously held additional charge of chairman and managing director of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL).

The 56-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Bhopal University. He also holds an MBA in Finance. Murthy joined Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in 1989 at its Jhansi manufacturing unit - a transformer and locomotive manufacturing hub. The company is owned by the Government of India, with administrative control by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 67901 crore as of January 4, 2024. The share price of the PSU was Rs 195.30 on Thursday.

During his 34 years of wide-ranging and hands-on experience in BHEL, Murthy has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in strategic, operational, project and commercial management. Murthy has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in strategic, operational, project and commercial management. His career is marked by a strong track record of consistently delivering revenue and profitability.