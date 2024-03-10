Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Anil Manibhai Naik, known as AM Naik, serves as the Chairman Emeritus of Larsen and Toubro. Under his leadership, Larsen and Toubro has flourished, boasting a market cap exceeding Rs 4,19,000 crore. Naik's strategic acumen and philanthropic endeavors have been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory. Hailing from a lineage of social activism, Naik, son of freedom fighter Manibhai Nichhabhai Naik, has inherited a commitment to societal welfare.

Born in 1942 in Gujarat, AM Naik embarked on his journey with Larsen and Toubro in 1965, initially assuming the role of an assistant engineer at a modest salary of Rs 670. Despite holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College, Naik faced initial setbacks due to the company's preference for IIT graduates. Undeterred, he gained experience elsewhere before reapplying and swiftly ascending the ranks within Larsen and Toubro.

Naik's rapid progression within the company is testament to his exceptional leadership qualities. Within a short span, he was entrusted with supervisory responsibilities, overseeing a workforce of 800 individuals before even reaching the age of 25. Despite harboring modest aspirations initially, Naik's dedication and competence propelled him to unforeseen heights within the organization.

Assuming the role of CEO in 1999 and later ascending to chairman in July 2003, Naik spearheaded Larsen and Toubro's remarkable growth, with total assets under his stewardship reaching 870 crore dollars. Despite commanding substantial compensation as one of India's top corporate leaders, Naik's commitment to philanthropy remains unparalleled. Pledging 75 percent of his income to charitable causes in 2016, he emerged as one of the nation's leading benefactors, with donations totaling Rs 142 crore in 2022.

Naik's altruistic endeavors extend beyond financial contributions, as evidenced by his active engagement in corporate social responsibility initiatives. His exemplary leadership and philanthropic spirit have earned him widespread acclaim, culminating in prestigious accolades such as the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. AM Naik's legacy transcends corporate success, epitomizing a harmonious blend of professional achievement and social responsibility.