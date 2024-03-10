Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DC-W vs RCB-W, Match 17 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meet daughter of Pakistan's richest man, whose net worth is less than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, made dona

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Meet ex-beauty queen born in Muslim family, worked with Amitabh, quit films to get married, survived cancer, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress whose fans forced Rs 15-crore brand to appoint her co-founder after she...

Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose Rs 10 lakh Moon project has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

DC-W vs RCB-W, Match 17 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 animals that live far away from water 

7 superfoods for healthy liver

8 animals with biggest horns

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet ex-beauty queen born in Muslim family, worked with Amitabh, quit films to get married, survived cancer, is now...

Miss World contestants walk the ramp with stars of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi at Sakal Ban song launch

Meet actress who charged 5 times as much as Salman Khan, made him ‘unemployed’, quit films after blockbuster debut for…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Despite holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College, Naik faced initial setbacks due to the company's preference for IIT graduates.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Manibhai Naik, known as AM Naik, serves as the Chairman Emeritus of Larsen and Toubro. Under his leadership, Larsen and Toubro has flourished, boasting a market cap exceeding Rs 4,19,000 crore. Naik's strategic acumen and philanthropic endeavors have been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory. Hailing from a lineage of social activism, Naik, son of freedom fighter Manibhai Nichhabhai Naik, has inherited a commitment to societal welfare.

Born in 1942 in Gujarat, AM Naik embarked on his journey with Larsen and Toubro in 1965, initially assuming the role of an assistant engineer at a modest salary of Rs 670. Despite holding a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College, Naik faced initial setbacks due to the company's preference for IIT graduates. Undeterred, he gained experience elsewhere before reapplying and swiftly ascending the ranks within Larsen and Toubro.

Naik's rapid progression within the company is testament to his exceptional leadership qualities. Within a short span, he was entrusted with supervisory responsibilities, overseeing a workforce of 800 individuals before even reaching the age of 25. Despite harboring modest aspirations initially, Naik's dedication and competence propelled him to unforeseen heights within the organization.

Assuming the role of CEO in 1999 and later ascending to chairman in July 2003, Naik spearheaded Larsen and Toubro's remarkable growth, with total assets under his stewardship reaching 870 crore dollars. Despite commanding substantial compensation as one of India's top corporate leaders, Naik's commitment to philanthropy remains unparalleled. Pledging 75 percent of his income to charitable causes in 2016, he emerged as one of the nation's leading benefactors, with donations totaling Rs 142 crore in 2022.

Naik's altruistic endeavors extend beyond financial contributions, as evidenced by his active engagement in corporate social responsibility initiatives. His exemplary leadership and philanthropic spirit have earned him widespread acclaim, culminating in prestigious accolades such as the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. AM Naik's legacy transcends corporate success, epitomizing a harmonious blend of professional achievement and social responsibility.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

US, India reaffirm commitment to cooperation in Quad Counterterrorism Working Group

DCW vs UPW, WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma’s hat-trick helped UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

'Govt doesn't want free and fair election': KC Venugopal on Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left Rs 70 lakh job to prepare for UPSC, became IAS officer with…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement