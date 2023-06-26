Meet man who started company as a YouTube channel, now funded by Zomato founder, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath (Photo: Insta/Vedant Lamba)

There are thousand of entrepreneurs in India who started their business from scratch and turned it into success company. One such person is Vedant Lamba, who started his company as a YouTube channel called Mainstreet TV in 2017.

The 24-year old turned the channel into a company called Mainstreet Marketplace. It is a resellers of premium sneakers and streetwear apparel. He once said that his company sold a pair of Jordans for Rs 13 lakh and earned a commission of Rs 2 lakh. His company offers brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, and Drewhouse.

Interestingly, Lamba is a school dropout. He studied in Pune's St Mary's School between 2005 and 2010. Mainstreet Marketplace currently has two stores - one each in Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi store is 1,600 square foot in area, which is said to be Asia's largest sneaker resale store. The company plans to add six more by 2023. There are 101K subscribers on Lamba's YouTube channel. He also shares updates on his Instagram account where he has 32.1K followers.

Recently, his company has closed a USD 2 million (around Rs 16 crore) seed funding round from various investors including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s First Lap LLP, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai’s venture fund Gruhas Proptech, ET reported. Last year, Mainstreet Marketplace had raised pre-seed funding of around USD 1,25,000 (around Rs 1 crore) from angel investors, including Cred founder Kunal Shah.

