Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet man who started company as a YouTube channel, now funded by Zomato founder, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

Vedant Lamba once said that his company sold a pair of Jordans for Rs 13 lakh and earned a commission of Rs 2 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Meet man who started company as a YouTube channel, now funded by Zomato founder, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath
Meet man who started company as a YouTube channel, now funded by Zomato founder, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath (Photo: Insta/Vedant Lamba)

There are thousand of entrepreneurs in India who started their business from scratch and turned it into success company. One such person is Vedant Lamba, who started his company as a YouTube channel called Mainstreet TV in 2017.

The 24-year old turned the channel into a company called Mainstreet Marketplace. It is a resellers of premium sneakers and streetwear apparel. He once said that his company sold a pair of Jordans for Rs 13 lakh and earned a commission of Rs 2 lakh. His company offers brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, and Drewhouse.

Interestingly, Lamba is a school dropout. He studied in Pune's St Mary's School between 2005 and 2010. Mainstreet Marketplace currently has two stores - one each in Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi store is 1,600 square foot in area, which is said to be Asia's largest sneaker resale store. The company plans to add six more by 2023. There are 101K subscribers on Lamba's YouTube channel. He also shares updates on his Instagram account where he has 32.1K followers.

Recently, his company has closed a USD 2 million (around Rs 16 crore) seed funding round from various investors including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s First Lap LLP, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai’s venture fund Gruhas Proptech, ET reported. Last year, Mainstreet Marketplace had raised pre-seed funding of around USD 1,25,000 (around Rs 1 crore) from angel investors, including Cred founder Kunal Shah.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vedant Lamba (@vedulamba)

 

READ |  Meet Sampriti Yadav, gave 50 interviews, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, her salary is…

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.