After 50 interviews, fighting anxiety, this girl bags record-breaking package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, her salary is…

In India, millions of people appear in interviews across the country for different kinds of jobs. While there are some people who succeed in their first or second interview there are many who fail to hit the bull’s eye even after many attempt and finally land the job after continuous efforts.

In this article we will talk about one such girl, who managed to bag a record-breaking package after failing in around 50 interviews. Software engineer Sampriti Yadav, 24, created history in 2022 by bagging a Rs 1.10-crore job with Google after appearing in around 50 interviews.

"I used to feel nervous during interviews. However, my support system — parents and close friends — consistently encouraged me to do better. I spent hours studying the big companies. Most interviews with large companies are like discussions. Practice and more practice helped me combat nervousness and take on interviews confidently," Sampriti Yadav was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Sampriti Yadav completed her BTech in May 2021 from Delhi Technological University. Before joining Google, she was working at Microsoft with an annual package of Rs 44 lakhs.

Sampriti Yadav is from Nehru Nagar in Patna. Her father Ramashankar Yadav is a bank officer while mother Shashi Prabha is an Assistant Director with the Planning and Development department.

Sampriti Yadav completed her matriculation in 2014 with a 10 CGPA and she succeeded in cracking JEE-Mains in 2016 after passing the 12th examination from International School, Delhi.