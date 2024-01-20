Headlines

Meet man who spent Rs 1500 crore on his looks, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

He reportedly owns the most expensive private jet in the world, which is estimated to be worth USD 500 million, which comes out to be over Rs 4100 crores in Indian currency.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

India is home to several extremely wealthy businessmen who live luxurious lifestyles and own a hoard of cars and properties, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani. But the owner of the most expensive private jet in the world is not Indian.

The owner of the most expensive private plane in the world is none other than Saudi Arabian prince and businessman Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, who is a member of a prominent Middle Eastern royal family and owns a massive fortune.

Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal al-Saud reportedly owns the most expensive private jet in the world, which is estimated to be worth USD 500 million, which comes out to be over Rs 4100 crores in Indian currency. While both Ambani and Tata own private jets, their values are much less.

Businessman Al Waleed bin Talal al-Saud has a private Boeing 747, which typically costs between $150 and $200 million. Because of the elaborate upgrades and changes, the Prince's private aircraft model has a total cost of about $500 million USD.

With modifications, Talal al-private Saud's aircraft can accommodate up to 800 guests and features a 10-seat dining hall, opulent master suite, prayer room, home theatre system, spa, and sauna.

Forbes estimates that Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud is valued less than Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani, at Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

In the meantime, a Boeing Business Jet 2 owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is purportedly valued at Rs 603 crore. The Adani Group's Gautam Adani also possesses several private aircraft, including the Hawker Beechcraft 850XP, Embraer Legacy 650, and Bombardier Challenger 605 models.

Meanwhile, Tata Group’s Ratan Tata owns one of the most expensive private jet models Dassault Falcon 2000, which is worth over Rs 200 crore. Other billionaires who own private jets are Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

