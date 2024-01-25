Twitter
Meet man who received Rs 2500000000 gift from father, he once worked at BPO, he is son of…

While Azim Premji’s elder son Rishad is often in the limelight, not many know about Tariq Premji, the key person behind the philanthropic activities by Azim Premji Foundation.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Azim Premji is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires around the globe. The industrialist is known for his vision, business ethics and philanthropy. Often referred to as India’s most charitable man, Azim Premji is often in the news for his generous donations. However, he is currently in the headlines as he has gifted Wipro shares worth Rs 250 crore to each of his sons. Azim Premji gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is currently the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who is working at Azim Premji Foundation. While Azim Premji’s elder son Rishad is often in the limelight, not many know about Tariq Premji, the key person behind the philanthropic activities by Azim Premji Foundation.

Tariq Premji is a non-executive director of Wipro Enterprises, which has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella. The subsidiary is part of Wipro, one of the leading IT companies in India that has a market cap of more than Rs 246000 crore.

Tariq Premji has been on the board of two philanthropic arms of the Wipro empire since 2016 -- the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation. He is also the Vice President of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. He has been instrumental in setting up and institutionalising the investment process of this fund.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Tariq Premji worked at a BPO for a while after graduating with a commerce degree from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University. After that, he joined PremjiInvest. He now serves on the Investment Committee of the office that oversees the management of USD 5 billion in assets. 

