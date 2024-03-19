Meet man who once earned Rs 9000 a month, worked at Infosys as office boy, secured Rs 10000000 deal in…

There are numerous challenges that a person faces on the path to success, but most people give up in the middle. Dadasaheb Bhagat, who is from Beed, Maharashtra, is a true example of a successful transition in life; despite all odds, he secured a deal of Rs 1 crore in Shark Tank season 3. Let’s look at his inspirational journey to see how he did it. Bhagat, a boy from a village, left his hometown to pursue a career in Pune after completing his ITI diploma. He joined Infosys as a room service boy and before that he was earning about Rs 9,000 a month as a room service boy. Bhagat attended animation classes and worked throughout the day to make ends meet.

After completing the course, he started learning programming languages like Python and C++ for a firm in Hyderabad. Bhagat founded his first company, Ninthmotion, after a car accident forced him to quit his job and spend all his time building his design libraries. He then started DooGraphics, a website similar to Canva that allows users to create designs and templates. Due to COVID-19, Bhagat had to move his business to his village in Beed, Maharashtra, and set up a shop in a hilly cattle shed with his trained friends.

He trained more village kids in animation and design, and the business grew. Even though he faced many challenges, Bhagat's hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit made him a successful businessman. Recently Dadasaheb Bhagat showed up in Shark Tank season 3, where he impressed shark Aman Gupta and secured a deal of Rs 1 crore for 10 percent of the equity.