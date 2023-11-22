Meet man who built India's first unicorn of 2022 with wife, earned Rs 30 crore in...

The company's total income jumped 21.09 per cent to Rs 503.18 crore in the latest September quarter.

Varun Alagh is the Chairman and CEO of Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co. The company on Wednesday reported an almost two-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 29.43 crore (around Rs 30 crore) for the second quarter ended September.

Varun co-founded Honasa with his wife Ghazal Alagh after they were blessed with their first child. Varun started his career with Hindustan Unilever and then went on to become the Senior Brand Manager at Diageo followed by a 4 year stint at Coca-Cola.

He holds an engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering (2001-2005). Later, he did his post-graduation in Finance and Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur. Varun also worked with companies like Colgate Palmolive, Havells Electric, Maruti and Nokia under internships and live projects during his college days.

His wife Ghazal became well-known after appearing in the reality show Shark Tank India as a judge. Both started the company in 2016 after facing issues with buying toxin-free products for their baby. That was the moment they decided to initiate the change themselves. They launched Mamaearth. It became India's first unicorn in 2022. In the latest September quarter, the company's total income jumped 21.09 per cent to Rs 503.18 crore. Shares of the company were priced at Rs 352.10 on the BSE.

