Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

KV Kamath is a well known name in the Indian banking sector. He is currently the independent director and non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services. For those who are unaware, India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries announced a demerger of its financial service business, Jio Financial Services, last year. Isha Ambani led Jio Financial Services currently has a market cap of Rs 215000 crore. KV Kamath was appointed as independent director of Reliance Industries for 5 years in 2022. Mukesh Ambani also trusted Kamath for the position of chairman at Jio Financial Services.

KV Kamath is a mechanical engineer and completed his Post-Graduation in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. Kamath started his career in 1971 at ICICI. In 1988, he moved to the Asian Development Bank and spent several years in South East Asia before returning to the ICICI as its Managing Director and CEO in 1996. He later became the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank after the merger. He is credited for expanding ICICI's businesses to evolve it into a technology-enabled financial organisation.

He retired as Managing Director and CEO in 2009 and continued as the Chairman of ICICI Bank until 2015. After his stint at ICICI Bank, Kamath held various coveted positions, including chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries, chairman of Infosys, and the chairperson of the Rs 20,000 crore development finance institution, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID). Kamath was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours in 2008.