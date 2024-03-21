Twitter
Business

Meet man, inspired by Ratan Tata’s kin, was richer than Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, now lives in rented home

Vijaypat Singhania was one of the richest men in India when he was spearheading the whole Raymond empire.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Gautam Singhania has shared an image with his father Vijaypat Singhania on Instagram and X. The image from the billionaire came months after his father claimed that his son took away everything from him. While many know Gautam Singhania as chairman and managing director of Raymond Group which has a market cap of around Rs 11539 crore, not many are aware of his father Vijaypat Singhania who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani and others.

Vijaypat Singhania was one of the richest men in India when he was spearheading the whole Raymond empire. Singhania took over the reins of Raymond after his uncle GK Singhania passed away. Vijaypat Singhania was involved in a family feud from a young age. As per Singhania, his other cousins tried to take over Raymond after uncle’s death.

Singhania took the Raymond empire to new heights. He used to be richer than Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani and others as they were very young when he was reaching for the skies. Everything was going well for him before he was weighing the possibility of dividing the Raymond Group between his two sons. However, one of his sons Madhupati Singania moved to Singapore and cut ties with the family. Gautam Singhania got the control of Raymond group after that.

After a few years, Gautam Singhania ousted his father from his own house. It started when Singhania wrote all his company shares in his son, Gautam's name and from that time, the relationship between the father-son duo started to fall apart. In an interview to Business Today, Vijaypath Singhania claimed that he is now struggling to maintain his living standard and lead a decent life. 

Apart from a businessman, Vijaypath Singhania is an enthusiastic aviator and cites Ratan Tata’s Kin JRD Tata as his idol. He was also nominated to be Chairman of the Governing Council at the IIMA until 2012, succeeding Narayana Murthy.

