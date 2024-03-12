Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

Rahul Yadav’s company shot to fame after Japan's SoftBank led an investment of Rs 550 crore in December 2014, valuing Housing.com at Rs 1,500 crore.

Rahul Yadav, often referred to as the ‘bad boy of startups’, was once the most popular guy in the Indian startup ecosystem. Following the footsteps of several popular Indian billionaires who started multi-billion dollar companies with their IIT batchmates, Rahul Yadav decided to found Housing.com along with his 11 other classmates in 2012. That year, Rahul Yadav’s company was named one of the hottest tech startups. According to Forbes India, Housing.com sold eight million dollars' worth of real estate in its first week. As Housing.com was getting popular with each year, Rahul Yadav was also becoming a recognised face in the newspapers. While a few called him the next Bill Gates, many slammed him for his behavior.

Right after the major push, Rahul Yadav announced controversial resignation from the company, but later he surprised everyone by issuing an apology. In the year 2015, there was a report that he had misbehaved with other co-founders, media, and investors. It was also revealed that he was warned several times about his behavior but still, there was no change. Later that year, Rahul Yadav was fired by the company board citing 'his behaviour towards investors, ecosystem and the media'.

If reports are to be believed, Rahul Yadav gave his shares worth Rs 150-200 crore to 2251 housing employees before leaving the company. Last year, too, Yadav was in the news when Info Age announced that it would conduct a forensic audit against 4B Networks, a company owned by him.