Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

9 toothless animals and how they eat food

Mughal king who died a painful death, wife built tomb in his memory

List of Happiest countries in world in 2024, India is at...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

Rahul Yadav’s company shot to fame after Japan's SoftBank led an investment of Rs 550 crore in December 2014, valuing Housing.com at Rs 1,500 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 09:23 AM IST

article-main
Rahul Yadav
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rahul Yadav, often referred to as the ‘bad boy of startups’, was once the most popular guy in the Indian startup ecosystem. Following the footsteps of several popular Indian billionaires who started multi-billion dollar companies with their IIT batchmates, Rahul Yadav decided to found Housing.com along with his 11 other classmates in 2012. That year, Rahul Yadav’s company was named one of the hottest tech startups. According to Forbes India, Housing.com sold eight million dollars' worth of real estate in its first week. As Housing.com was getting popular with each year, Rahul Yadav was also becoming a recognised face in the newspapers. While a few called him the next Bill Gates, many slammed him for his behavior.

Rahul Yadav’s company shot to fame after Japan's SoftBank led an investment of Rs 550 crore in December 2014, valuing Housing.com at Rs 1,500 crore. Right after the major push, Rahul Yadav announced controversial resignation from the company, but later he surprised everyone by issuing an apology. In the year 2015, there was a report that he had misbehaved with other co-founders, media, and investors. It was also revealed that he was warned several times about his behavior but still, there was no change. Later that year, Rahul Yadav was fired by the company board citing 'his behaviour towards investors, ecosystem and the media'.

If reports are to be believed, Rahul Yadav gave his shares worth Rs 150-200 crore to 2251 housing employees before leaving the company. Last year, too, Yadav was in the news when Info Age announced that it would conduct a forensic audit against 4B Networks, a company owned by him. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement