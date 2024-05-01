Twitter
Business

Meet man, an Indian, with Rs 17000 crore net worth who still lives in his grandfather's house, his business is..

Mahindra, a third-generation scion of the Mahindra family, chairs the $19 billion Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate, according to Forbes.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is a highly respected and influential figure in India's business landscape. Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group has expanded into various sectors including automobiles, information technology, and aerospace, with a notable presence in tractors and sports utility vehicles.

Mahindra, a third-generation scion of the Mahindra family, chairs the $19 billion Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate, according to Forbes. With an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion USD (approximately Rs. 17,000 crore), he stands among India's prominent billionaires.

Despite his wealth, Mahindra's lifestyle stands in contrast to that of many other billionaires. While others opt for luxurious properties, Mahindra chose to retain a sentimental connection by purchasing the house his grandfather, KC Mahindra, once rented on Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road. Having lived in that same house for decades, Mahindra wasted no time in acquiring it when news broke that it would be demolished and renovated.

The property, named Gulistan, holds significant memories for Mahindra's family, particularly of his grandfather. He purchased the 13,000-acre property for a staggering Rs. 270 crore, cherishing its sentimental value.

Beyond his business pursuits, Mahindra is also known for his philanthropic endeavors. The Nanhi Kali initiative, aimed at educating underprivileged girls in India, is one of his most recognized efforts. His commitment to education is further evident through initiatives like the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust and the Mahindra United World College of India.

 

 

 

