Meet Indian man who earned Rs 300 crore from his bedroom, faced 380 years in prison for…

The autistic, awkward man was called Navinder Singh Sarao. He was infamously dubbed as the "Hound of Hounslow".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

The infamous 2010 flash crash wiped out $1 trillion from the US stock markets in a fiasco that lasted just 36 minutes. The person accused of being behind the crash was an awkward Indian-origin man, characterised as a ‘Maths Whizz’. This man named Navinder Singh Sarao was a self-taught trader.

Sarao was alleged to have manipulated the market with an automated program to push down prices and benefited as the market recovered from the crash. Authorities in the US said that Sarao’s conduct was”at least significantly responsible” for one of the factors behind the flash crash. He reportedly profited by $879,018 on the day of the flash crash itself, according to US regulators.

Sarao used to trade alone from his bedroom in a modest house in London. According to an Economic Times report, he earned Rs 300 crore. He was criminally charged by the US for wire fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation. He reportedly earned $40 million (26.77 million pounds) in profits over four years.

Sarao was dubbed “Hound of Hounslow” due to comparisons with American financial criminal Jordan Belfort, famous as the “Wolf of Wall Street”. He was reported as having high intelligence. Sarao suffered from an autism spectrum disorder called Asperger’s syndrome, BBC reported. Instead of using the money he profited to enjoy a luxurious life, Sarao had lost it to scammers himself.

He was arrested in London in 2015 for manipulation that led to the crash. Sarao was charged with 22 counts of fraud and market manipulation. The charges he faced had carried a maximum sentence of 380 years. He was in prison in the UK for four months before he was extradited to the US. Thanks to a lenient judge and him helping the government for years after, Sarao eventually received a one year home detention sentence. 

