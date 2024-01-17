Meet IIT grad who failed 17 times, then built Rs 40000 crore company, backed by Google

He also interned at Microsoft for three months and his company is also backed by Google.

IIT graduates are leading many big corporate companies in India. After graduating from the prestigious institutes, many started their venture instead of doing a job. Some even failed many times in their businesses but eventually became successful. One such person is Ankush Sachdeva who co-founded ShareChat, a vernacular social media platform. Before starting the platform Sachdeva started 17 startups but couldn't get successful as they all failed.

After this in his 18th attempt, Sachdeva, along with his two IITian friends -- Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh -- collaborated on the Sharechat app. The three co-founders identified a new audience group on Facebook and WhatsApp consuming content in the Indic language in November 2014. They incorporated Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, ShareChat's parent company in January 2015. Subsequently, in October 2015, they launched ShareChat, initially in four languages -- Hindu, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi.

Currently, Sachdeva serves as the CEO of ShareChat. He holds a bachelor's degree (B.Tech in Computer Science) from IIT Kanpur (2011-15) and completed his senior secondary schooling at Somerville School. He also interned at Microsoft from May to July 2014.

The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and is spreading its team globally across India, the US and Europe. The company last raised equity funding at a valuation of nearly USD 5 billion, which is more than Rs 40,000 crores (as of June 2022). The company is also backed by Google and employs over 1000 employees.

